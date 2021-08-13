Covid Road map – 1st week of August

Latest figures for province and health authorities

As of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 82.3% (3,814,635) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.6% (3,318,751) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.1% (3,596,148) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 73.3% (3,168,620) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 513 new cases of COVID-19

There are 3,834 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 148,702 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 81 individuals are in hospital and 33 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 108 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 750

* 92 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 539

* 271 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,199

* 13 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 116

* 29 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 220

In the past 24 hours, one new death (Interior Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,779.