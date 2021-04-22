Covid report

“Today, we are reporting 849 new cases, for a total of 120,889 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 9,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 13,679 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 109,973 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 456 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 148 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 247 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 474 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 29 in the Island Health region, 67 in the Interior Health region, 31 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

“There are currently 6,179 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern in our province. Of the total cases, 163 are active and the remaining people have recovered. This includes 4,041 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 76 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 2,062 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,539 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends, caregivers and communities of all the people who have passed away due to COVID-19.