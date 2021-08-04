Covid report

Ministry of Health

INFORMATION BULLETIN

B.C. COVID-19 pandemic update

VICTORIA – As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, 81.4% (3,773,442) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67.3% (3,121,311) received their second dose.

In addition, 82.3% (3,560,982) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 69.7% (3,013,074) received their second dose.

Over a four-day period, B.C. is reporting 742 new cases of COVID-19, including two epi-linked cases, for a total of 150,631 cases in the province:

* July 30-31: 160 new cases

* July 31-Aug. 1: 196 new cases

* Aug. 1-2: 185 new cases

* Aug. 2-3: 201 new cases

There are 1,544 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 147,285 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 53 individuals are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 165 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 348

* 115 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 212

* 395 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 847

* 24 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 43

* 42 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 85

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: nine

In the past 96 hours, one new death (Vancouver Coastal Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,772.

There are two active outbreaks in:

* long-term care: Holyrood Manor (Fraser Health) and Nelson Jubilee Manor (Interior Health)

* acute care: none

* assisted or independent living: none

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 6,902,320 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.