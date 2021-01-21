Covid report – for BC

“Currently, 6,905 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 55,564 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 216 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 32 in the Island Health region, 91 in the Interior Health region, 35 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

“To date, 98,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has daily immunization data, including information on each health authority, on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

“There have been 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,104 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update on IH numbers:

· Three new deaths to report for a total of 55.*

o Two additional deaths at Noric House in Vernon.

o One death in the community/hospital.

Outbreaks Declared Over

· Two long-term care outbreaks have been declared over.

o Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton had 10 cases: five residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

o Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna had 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.