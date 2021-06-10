Covid report

“Today, we are reporting that 74.9% of all adults in B.C. and 72.8% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,823,103 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 443,562 of which are second doses.

“It is important to note that invitations to book a second dose will only be sent after eight weeks. At this point, given the strong demand, appointments are being booked in most locations two to three weeks later. This interval is well within the safe range for everyone and data shows it may lead to a stronger and longer-lasting immune response.

“We have had 153 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 145,996 cases in British Columbia.

“Of the new cases, 21 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 73 are in the Fraser Health region, 11 are in the Island Health region, 39 are in the Interior Health region and nine are in the Northern Health region.

“There are currently 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and a further 142,314 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 176 individuals are currently hospitalized, 49 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,729 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.