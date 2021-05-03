Covid report

“Today, we are reporting on three periods: from April 30 to May 1, we had 835 new cases; from May 1 to May 2, we had 671 new cases and in the last 24 hours, we had a further 668 new cases.

“This results in 2,174 new cases over the period, for a total of 131,656 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 7,327 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 11,781 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 122,518 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 474 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 176 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 438 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,509 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 61 in the Island Health region, 106 in the Interior Health region, 60 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,596 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.