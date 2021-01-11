Covid – Interior Health

Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 40.

o 1 additional death at Heritage Square in Vernon.

o 1 additional death at McKinney Place in Oliver.

The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“We are sad to report that over the weekend we had two more COVID-related deaths connected to long-term care. Unfortunately this brings the total number of people who have succumb to COVID-19 to 40 and our condolences go to their loved ones and caregivers. We continue to see COVID-19 in communities all across Interior Health and everyone needs to remain vigilant in following precautions to minimize the spread of this virus.”

Update on outbreaks:

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 16 residents and six staff.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 15 cases: 10 residents and five staff

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 42 cases: 32 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.