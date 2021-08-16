Covid – Interior Health still continues to lead with active cases

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,230,961 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, 82.6% (3,830,337) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2% (3,393,049) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.5% (3,609,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6% (3,227,388) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,434 new cases of COVID-19

There are 5,090 active cases of COVID-19 in the province 104 individuals are in hospital and 47 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 316 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 882

* 198 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 715

* 734 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,982

* 74 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 197

* 112 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 307

In the past 72 hours, one new death (Fraser Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,780.