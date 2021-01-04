Covid – Interior Health report

IH is reporting 290 new cases since Dec. 31, for a total of 4,178.

o 107 cases reported on Jan. 1

o 71 cases reported on Jan. 2

o 52 cases reported on Jan. 3

o 60 cases reported on Jan. 4

767 cases are active and on isolation.

o 1 additional death at McKinney Place in Oliver.

o 1 death at Heritage Square in Vernon.

o 2 deaths in community/hospital.

Update on outbreaks:

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has four cases: two residents and two staff.

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has nine cases: eight residents and one staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 30 cases: 20 residents and 10 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 40 cases: 35 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 13 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Provincial report

“Today, we are reporting on new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 31 through to today. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, we had 565 new cases; from Jan. 1 to 2, we had 607 new cases and from Jan. 2 to 3, we had 500 new cases. In the last 24 hours, we had 539 new cases.

“This represents 2,211 new cases of COVID-19, including 22 epi-linked cases, for a total of 54,201 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 6,823 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 351 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 76 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 8,785 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 45,229 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 389 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,301 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 64 in the Island Health region, 288 in the Interior Health region, 169 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“Since the start of immunizations up to yesterday, 24,139 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia. While our December allotment was limited, the smaller initial deliveries have allowed us to refine our processes and address any hurdles that have emerged as we ramp up our provincewide immunization program.

“Our approach is to maximize distribution, while balancing supply – vaccinating as many high-risk people as possible in this initial period.

“There have been 45 new COVID-19 related deaths since Dec. 31, for a total of 946 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.