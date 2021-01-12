Covid – Interior Health

Update on IH numbers:

· No new deaths to report.

Update on outbreaks:

· Canim Lake has 45 cases linked to the outbreak.

· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 17 residents and five staff.

· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16 cases: 11 residents and five staff

· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 36 cases: 25 residents and 11 staff

· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 43 cases: 32 residents and 11 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 43 cases: 37 residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak. **the additional resident case is a data correction from a previous positive case

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Update on Big White community cluster

· There are 19 new cases associated with the Big White cluster for a total of 162 cases.