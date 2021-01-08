Covid Info – Interior Health

IH is reporting 96 new cases overnight for a total of 4,406.

822 cases are active and on isolation.

Thirty-three people are in hospital; eight of them in ICU.

Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 35.*

o 1 additional death at McKinney Place in Oliver.

Daily Reporting Changes

Today Dr. Henry presented a change to daily reporting. Provincial reporting of new cases by health authority will now come directly from a single lab system automated database in B.C.

This reduces the lag time in the current system that sees the lab cases provided to the health authorities who then provide the updated numbers to BC CDC for public reporting. Daily data will reflect 24 hour periods from midnight to midnight.

This approach will be more streamlined and simpler, and will reduce the risk of errors in transcribing the data at the various points between the lab, health authorities and BC CDC.

This new reporting will also be reflected in the rolling averages that provide a better sense of immediate trends.

What does not change is that every single case is still counted and followed up on by public health in Interior Health.

Update on outbreaks:

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has six cases: two residents and four staff .

. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff

Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 20 cases: 18 residents and two staff

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 77 cases: 54 residents and 23 staff, with 14 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

***

“Today, we are reporting 761 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 56,015 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 6,349 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 372 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 8,849 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 47,374 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 484 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 23 in the Island Health region, 96 in the Interior Health region, 64 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“To date, 41,064 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia. Our focus is to ensure we safely deliver the vaccines as quickly as possible to communities throughout the province, using all available supply.

“There have been eight new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 970 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had one new health-care facility outbreak at Ts’i’ts’uwatul’ Lelum.