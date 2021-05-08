Covid Friday

“With over two million doses in the arms of people throughout the province, our COVID-19 immunization program has significant momentum, and more people are getting their vaccine every day.

“To date, 45% of those who are eligible have received at least one dose. For everyone who has received their vaccine, we thank you for doing your part. For those who will soon be eligible, we encourage you to join this vaccine effort when it is your turn.

“Today, anyone 49 and older can book their vaccine, and the age-based eligibility will continue to decrease in the coming days. We are also expanding our worker program to many more workplaces, reducing the potential for outbreaks and clusters with front-line workers.