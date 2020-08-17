Covid Facts – weekend report

3pm report – BC CDC and BC Ministry of Health
Figures below reflect three days
Friday/Saturday 100
Saturday/Sunday 88
Sunday/Monday 48
Total new cases from the weekend 236
Total cases on file 4594
Active cases 743
Total case recovered 3653
People actively being monitored 2286
Deaths – Two new for a total of 198
Total in Hospital 4 persons in hospital – 3 of which are in ICU
2 of those in hospital in the Interior Health Area
Interior Health stats – a part of total
Cases 405
Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:
On behalf of Interior Health, I commend everyone living the region for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19. As we know, the maximum COVID-19 incubation period is 14 days and today marks a milestone following the BC Day long weekend.
During the past two weeks we have seen low case counts, proving all of our hard work and dedication can make a difference. Now, as we approach the fall, I urge everyone to redouble their commitment to fighting this pandemic.
