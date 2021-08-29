Covid facts supplied by BC government

Some ODN readers believe I make up the facts

No I make up my opinions based on the facts

All the facts are attributed to the BC Government, Ministry of Health, BC Centre for Disease control and reuptable news media sources….

AND if you look you can find a great deal more…………… if interested.

***

From Aug. 11-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 82.4% of cases and 86.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Aug. 18-24) – Total 4,413

Not vaccinated: 3,131 (70.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 509 (11.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 773 (17.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Aug. 11-24) – Total 199

Not vaccinated: 157 (78.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 15 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 27 (13.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (Aug. 18-24)

Not vaccinated: 199.5

Partially vaccinated 111.9

Fully vaccinated: 24.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,390,103 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

***

from the Vancouver Sun

B.C.’S COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS

As of the latest figures given on Aug. 27

• Total number of confirmed cases: 163,560 (5,657 active cases)

• New cases since Aug. 25: 867

• Total deaths: 1,807 (three additional deaths)

• Hospitalized cases: 159 (up 10 since Thursday)

• Intensive care: 84 (up one since Thursday)

• Total vaccinations: 3,886,952 received first dose; 3,514,485 second doses

• Recovered from acute infection: 155,928

• Long-term care and assisted-living homes, and acute care facilities currently affected: 14