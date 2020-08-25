Covid Facts

UPDATE on IH numbers:
- A total of eight (8) new COVID-19 cases were reported in Interior Health since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic to 425.
- 21 cases are active and in isolation.
- No one is in hospital.
- Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 rose to 170 over the weekend. Six are active and in isolation.
- The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven (7) cases (all staff). Four are active.
- Source – Interior Health Authority
***
Provincially – 269 new cases reported over the weekend in a three day list
Friday – 109
Saturday – 81
Sunday – 79
1 new death
Source: BC CDC
