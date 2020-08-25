Covid Facts

UPDATE on IH numbers:

A total of eight (8) new COVID-19 cases were reported in Interior Health since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic to 425 .

21 cases are active and in isolation.

No one is in hospital.

one is in hospital. Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 rose to 170 over the weekend. Six are active and in isolation.

are active and in isolation. The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven (7) cases (all staff). Four are active.

cases (all staff). Four are active. Source – Interior Health Authority

Provincially – 269 new cases reported over the weekend in a three day list

Friday – 109

Saturday – 81

Sunday – 79

1 new death

Source: BC CDC