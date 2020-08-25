Covid Facts

,

UPDATE on IH numbers:

  • A total of eight (8) new COVID-19 cases  were reported in Interior Health since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in IH since the start of the pandemic to 425.
  • 21 cases are active and in isolation.
  • No one is in hospital.
  • Within IH, the cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 rose to 170 over the weekend.  Six are active and in isolation.
  • The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven (7) cases (all staff). Four are active.
  • Source – Interior Health Authority

***

Provincially – 269 new cases reported over the weekend in a three day list

Friday – 109

Saturday – 81

Sunday – 79

1 new death

Source: BC CDC

 

