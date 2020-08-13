Covid Facts

Death and Population

 

BC 5.07 million people – 196 deaths

Alberta 4.37 million people – 217 deaths

Washington State – 7.61 million people – 1789 deaths

State of Oregon – 4.21 million people – 378 deaths

 

Latest facts for BC – 85 new cases

8 people in hospital

196 have died

523 – self isolating at home

3469 – fully recovered

Total case file 4196

 

Comments

  1. I guess we just have to wait and see what the magic number of cases per day is before any changes are made. Maybe 199 is ok but not 200. For a virus that so many people believe is fake or not dangerous it sure is infecting a lot of people, but hey things are all good just listen to the BS the realtors are reporting.

    Publisher: Now Mr. Dean – let me know your expertise on the BS that is being reported by whom and where?

    Fact – the virus is not fake. Millions have contracted it – the more in the middle of the age range can weather the storm. Now how many people get the annual flu strain? You must know that
    if you are to be an export in both Covid-19 and the real estate market.

    Real Estate – a large amount of housing stock being built. Lots for-sale signs – and I would imagine a fair amount of sales to keep realtors in business.

    Now Mr. Dean how many of your relatives, close friends, former business associates – have had Covid-19?

