Covid Facts

Death and Population
BC 5.07 million people – 196 deaths
Alberta 4.37 million people – 217 deaths
Washington State – 7.61 million people – 1789 deaths
State of Oregon – 4.21 million people – 378 deaths
Latest facts for BC – 85 new cases
8 people in hospital
196 have died
523 – self isolating at home
3469 – fully recovered
Total case file 4196
Comments
Jack Dean says
I guess we just have to wait and see what the magic number of cases per day is before any changes are made. Maybe 199 is ok but not 200. For a virus that so many people believe is fake or not dangerous it sure is infecting a lot of people, but hey things are all good just listen to the BS the realtors are reporting.
Publisher: Now Mr. Dean – let me know your expertise on the BS that is being reported by whom and where?
Fact – the virus is not fake. Millions have contracted it – the more in the middle of the age range can weather the storm. Now how many people get the annual flu strain? You must know that
if you are to be an export in both Covid-19 and the real estate market.
Real Estate – a large amount of housing stock being built. Lots for-sale signs – and I would imagine a fair amount of sales to keep realtors in business.
Now Mr. Dean how many of your relatives, close friends, former business associates – have had Covid-19?