Covid Facts

Three time units reported on

Friday to Saturday

Saturday to Sunday

Sunday to Monday

131 new cases (total active 445)

Total Covid-19 cases so far 4065

9 people total in hospital – of those 3 in ICU

No new deaths to report

Warning from Dr. Bonnie Henry – a lot of cases – young people going to large parties. Fines have been levied. Keep groups small is best advice. If you are invited and you do not feel comfortable – do not go.

BC Centre for Disease Control has clarified one issue about numbers. About 1700 people in BC being monitored for the virus but nothing confirmed. That number is a tracking device on people who are on a list because of associations to outbreaks in the past. If any of those show symptoms they are tested.