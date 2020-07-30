Covid facts

Interior Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29, marking the first stagnant day in case growth since July 6.

Interior Health sits at 356 total positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The two people who were hospitalized in the region have been released, leaving zero COVID-19 patients in Interior Health hospitals.

There are 56 active cases in self isolation. 2 deaths in the region. No one affected in a hospital.

IH and Dr. Bonnie Henry will release details today about the Kelowna cluster – parties centered around Canada Day.

Details will show more than a hundred people affected from all the province and some in Alberta.

August 1st weekend – play it safe – make the holiday one of family and friends and a small bubble to boot.