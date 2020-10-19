Covid cases in BC starting to spike (in 2nd wave)

“One can say that we are in our second wave here of our COVID-19 storm here in B.C., but we have control over what that wave looks like … this virus has not gone away, and it has shown us that it is now quite able to hide and spread in our communities around the province.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry says that despite a recent increase in hospitalizations, it is encouraging to note B.C. is not seeing exponential growth of COVID-19.

In BC a total of 11, 687 cases with 9753 fully recovered. 253 have died. In Hospital 67 with 19 of those in ICU

In Interior Health 671 cases with 573 fully recovered. 2 people have died. 2 in hospital with 1 of those in ICU.