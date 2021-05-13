Covid case load drops – locally

\

“Of the active cases, 423 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 141 of whom are in intensive care.

“Since we last reported, we have had 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 394 new cases in the Fraser Health region, eight in the Island Health region, 39 in the Interior Health region, nine in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 1,625 deaths in British Columbia.

“2,277,318 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca vaccines have been administered in B.C., 115,295 of which are second doses.