Covid area breakdown for period September 5 to 11

Most recent figures from the BC Center for Disease Control

Summerland saw a large increase, with 21 new cases up from eight.

Penticton saw 47 new cases down from 69 the week prior.

Princeton saw six new cases, up from three, and Keremeos with seven new, an increase from six.

Oliver/Osoyoos, saw a decrease with 23 cases compared to the previous week’s 34.

Vaccination rates : One dose applied to those 12 and older

South Okanagan : 86 percent

Penticton: 84 percent

Summerland: 84 percent

Keremeos: 79 percent

Princeton: 79 percent

As of Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, 86.3% (3,998,779) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

B.C. is reporting 706 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 177,186 cases in the province.

There are 5,844 active cases of COVID-19 in BC and 169,083 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 291 individuals are in hospital and 134 are in intensive care.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 203 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,784

* 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,051

* 213 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,504

* 104 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 857

* 81 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 638

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,877. The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Northern Health: one