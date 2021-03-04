Oliver Daily News

Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Centre

Covid-19 Vaccine Assistants

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre is stepping up to assist area seniors wanting to register for their Covid-19 vaccine. “We will assist with booking their appointments and provide transportation to/from the appointment if needed. They may also use our TAPS coordinators mail address to receive their appointment confirmation.” says Executive Director, Marieize Tarr.

To contact Bonnie please call 250-408-4128 her email address is bonnie@desertsun.ca

Message from Interior Health

Starting Monday, March 8, seniors age 80 and over and Aboriginal seniors age 65 and over can book appointments through our call centre. Family members or those who provide trusted support to eligible seniors can book appointments on their behalf.

To ensure our call centre can accommodate call volumes, we ask that people call on the following dates based on their year of birth:

Call starting on or after Monday, March 8th if:

 You were born in or before 1931 (90+ seniors)

 You are an Aboriginal person born in or before 1956 (65+ Aboriginal seniors)

Call starting on or after Monday, March 15th if:

 You were born in or before the year 1936 (85+ seniors)

Call on or after Monday, March 22nd if:

 You were born in the year 1941 or earlier (80+ seniors)

To book an appointment, please call 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

People should only call when they are eligible. You can still call, book, and be vaccinated at any time after you become eligible.

A live agent will assist with your booking and provide an appointment date, time, and location.

A family member or support individual may also call to book the appointment on behalf of an eligible person.

To book your appointment through the call centre, please have the following information ready:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences, BC services cards, or BC Care Card, and current contact information, including an email address you or your family checks regularly.

Call centres will never ask people for financial information, including credit card details.

Once your appointment is booked you will receive a confirmation email.

(This is a paid ad from Desert Sun) 1