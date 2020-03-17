Covid 19 Update – World Countries

This list is for deaths and not cases
Figures do not related to countries with less than 100 deaths.
China 3218
Italy 1809
Iran 853
Spain 288
France 127
Comments
Ed Machial says
I was just in contact with a supplier in Italy and although it is serious, contrary to what we’ve been lead to believe, the whole country has not shut down.
When possible, employees are working from home, however company’s are operational. My supplier said they will be shipping the parts I need to keep some of the Okanagan’s farm equipment running, via UPS tomorrow.
Both the provincial and federal governments (and the media, except you Jack) should be ashamed of the mess they have created through fear mongering.
Publisher: Of course I alone am perfect. I have tried to clarify where I can but I must say I do think we have not seen the worst yet in USA or Canada. I also believe the scientists, the experts, the doctors are grappling with their thoughts and actions – as it seems difficult to control all people in the world especially those that are democratic. I believe on the basis of too much vs not enough the leaders are clamping down as the best alternative – trying to nip it in someway – to keep hospitals open and not be …over run.