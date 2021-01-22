Covid 19 update for Interior Health

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“Today, Interior Health is sadly reporting two additional deaths and a total of 57 individuals who have now been lost to COVID-19 in our region. On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers. I know people are fatigued by the impact COVID-19 on our day-to-day lives. However, the ongoing challenges of this pandemic shows us we need to continue to be vigilant and compassionate. We all need to do our part to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.