In Canada – 4 persons have died. All in BC. All at one facility in North Vancouver.

Current Cases:

Ontario 177

BC 103

Alberta 74

Quebec 50

Repatriated travellers 8

Maritimes 7

Manitoba 3

Sask 2

Total 424

Now let us go back to March 9th for that period

Ontario 34

BC 32

Alberta 7

Quebec 4

Total 77