Covid-19 update – 41 positive at McKinney Place

Update on IH numbers:

· IH is reporting 99 new cases since yesterday, for a total of 2,601

· 758 cases are active and on isolation

· Twenty people are in hospital; four of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.

Update on McKinney long-term care home:

· Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver for a total of 41 cases associated with this outbreak.

Update on outbreaks:

· Village by the Station Long-term Care Home Penticton remains at three cases.

· Mountain View Village Long-term Care Home Kelowna remains at seven cases.

Recorded cases by BC Centre for Disease Control

Greater Kelowna 314

South of Peachland 8

Penticton – 50

Similkameen – 1

Osoyoos, Oliver, to OK Falls 9

All of Interior Health 2601