Covid-19 update – 41 positive at McKinney Place

Update on IH numbers:
· IH is reporting 99 new cases since yesterday, for a total of 2,601
· 758 cases are active and on isolation
· Twenty people are in hospital; four of them in ICU.
· Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.
Update on McKinney long-term care home:
· Today Interior Health can confirm 27 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care in Oliver for a total of 41 cases associated with this outbreak.
Update on outbreaks:
· Village by the Station Long-term Care Home Penticton remains at three cases.
· Mountain View Village Long-term Care Home Kelowna remains at seven cases.
***
Recorded cases by BC Centre for Disease Control
Greater Kelowna 314
South of Peachland 8
Penticton – 50
Similkameen – 1
Osoyoos, Oliver, to OK Falls 9
All of Interior Health 2601
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
Perhaps this is none of my business or there is no way of knowing, but is information available as to how many of these 41 are ill with Covid 19 and not just testing positive which could mean anything.
And yes, I am praying for all as well.
Sharon Pohl says
Seeing the numbers at McKinney soar is heartbreaking! Especially when it is so totally unnecessary….. Why are those residents kept in old, 4 bed wards and a shared bathroom when there is a perfectly good facility in Osoyoos…. the former Sagebrush Lodge. The 20 bed secure unit was added on and renovated only 5 years prior to it being closed. Besides that there are 31 intermediate care beds and both units have their own living room dining room areas. ( McKinney Place has one common area for everything. ) It is virtually empty and the Health Unit could be moved somewhere else.
Meanwhile, McKinney Place could be renovated to all single self-contained rooms. Yes, it will take time and money, BUT, more beds were promised in the recent election, right?
Another thought…. Laundry should be done in-house. Each facility had it’s own laundry facilities until IH took over and it was all centralized.
Saving money isn’t worth losing lives!
Garry Bogdan says
Please explain how the map indicates 9 cases in Oliver area, but we know there are 41 cases at McKinney place?
Publisher: Having brekkie uptown this morning and we both agreed that sometimes the stats, data, numbers do not all add.
My fault for not putting the following below the map with numbers – “Cases by Local Health Area
See detailed maps showing Local Health Area boundaries. COVID-19 cases for the most recent 7-day period (Sunday to Saturday). The map is updated weekly, on Wednesdays.”
Clear as mud and I suspect these are the figures just prior to the outbreak a McKinney Place. Things moving at such a pace – LTC, schools, mink farms, meat plants, hospitals – you name it.
Will likely stock to the national figures. For the record I do believe that the figures to watch are how many in ICU/Hospital and how many died.
Sandra Smith says
I believe the maps are updated weekly.
Publisher: On a Wednesday but for a period Saturday to Sunday previous.
Great info but does not keep up with the daily totals
My mistake I shall find a better way to inform.
I have to say the government has stepped up the info flow but all questions cannot be answered to the satisfaction of all. How deep is the snow??