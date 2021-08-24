Covid 19 update

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 83.2% (3,856,248) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.9% (3,473,215) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.0% (3,631,656) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 76.1% (3,292,549) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,711 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 160,630 cases in the province:

* Aug. 20-21: 724 new cases

* Aug. 21-22: 545 new cases

* Aug. 22-23: 442 new cases

There are 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 133 individuals are in hospital and 80 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 419 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,194

* 290 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,223

* 768 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,930

* 100 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 298

* 133 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 401

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 10

In the past 72 hours, 16 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,801.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: one

* Interior Health: 14 (note: this includes updated reporting of deaths from Aug. 1)

* Island Health: one

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Peace Arch Hospital (Fraser Health), Sun Pointe Village and Hardy View Lodge (Interior Health). The outbreak at Evergreen Baptist Care Society (Fraser Health) has been declared over, for a total of 13 active outbreaks, including:

* long-term care: Heritage Village, Kin Village West Court (Fraser Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre and Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health)

* acute care: Peace Arch Hospital (Fraser Health)

* assisted or independent living: Nicola Meadows, Hawthorn Park, David Lloyd, Sun Pointe Village and Hardy View Lodge (Interior Health)

From Aug. 10-17, fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 13% of cases and 11% of hospitalizations.

Cases (Aug. 11-17):

Unvaccinated: 2,620 (71%)

Partially vaccinated: 583 (16%)

Fully vaccinated: 498 (13%)

Hospitalizations (Aug. 10-16):

Unvaccinated: 95 (84%)

Partially vaccinated: six (5%)

Fully vaccinated: 12 (11%)

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,336,798 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.