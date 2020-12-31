Covid 19 – stats and facts

Update on IH numbers:

IH is reporting 57 new cases overnight, for a total of 3,806.

new cases overnight, for a total of 636 cases are active and on isolation.

cases are active and on isolation. Thirty-six people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.

people are in hospital; of them in ICU. Total number of deaths in IH remains at 28.

Update on outbreaks:

Noric House long-term care in Vernon remains at six cases: five residents and one staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 19 cases: 12 residents and seven staff.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna remains at 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

connected to this outbreak. Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff, with 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.

connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at nine cases: five residents and four staff with one death connected to this outbreak.

connected to this outbreak. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

***

“Today, we are reporting 485 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 51,300 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 7,551 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 379 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 77 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Currently, 9,320 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 41,681 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Since we last reported, we have had 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 211 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 57 in the Interior Health region, 84 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“Since the start of immunizations, 14,027 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia. We announced yesterday that the Moderna vaccine will be arriving in British Columbia this week. The first doses are targeted for remote and isolated First Nations communities and residents of long term-care, and will be expanding to other communities soon.

“There have been 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 893 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had two new health-care facility outbreaks at Langley Memorial Hospital Cedar Hill and Surrey Memorial Hospital.