Testing in Canada

98,844 people tested and 86,800 showed no result

only 1377 proved positive

Deaths in Canada – 20

Ten in BC – Most in one care facility

5 in Ontario

4 in Quebec

1 in Alberta

Number of Case files – 1430

Ontario 425

BC 424

Quebec 221

Sask 33

Nova Scotia 28

Repatriated Canadians 13

Manitoba 11

New Brunswick 9

Other areas 7

World Deaths – selected results shown

Canada 20

USA 471

UK 282

Italy 5476

China 3274

Iran 1685

Spain 1772