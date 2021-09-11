Covid-19 report

As of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 85.5% (3,962,256) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.0% (3,614,503) received their second dose.

In addition, 86.1% (3,722,969) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.9% (3,412,468) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 820 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 epi-linked cases, for a total of 173,158 cases in the province.

There are 5,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 165,027 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 281 individuals are in hospital and 135 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Note: Intensive care numbers are a subset of the total in hospital. They are not in addition to the number of people in hospital.

The new/active cases include:

* 264 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,750

* 112 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 938

* 253 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,828

* 101 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 782

* 90 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 539

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 13

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,856.

The new deaths include:

* Vancouver Coastal Health: three

* Interior Health: three

* Northern Health: two

* Island Health: one