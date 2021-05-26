Covid 19 report

“2,979,951 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to adults 18 and over in B.C., 152,010 of which are second doses.

“BC’s Restart plan provides a clear path for our future; one that will allow us to move forward and safely resume activities that have been on hold, without compromising the progress we have made in reducing COVID-19 community transmission.

“We are now in Step 1 of the plan and are closely monitoring our progress to ensure we stay on track.

“As immunization is the foundation of our approach, it’s crucial to our success that we all get registered and vaccinated.