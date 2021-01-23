Covid 19 dashboards

For Interior Health Region
· Two new deaths to report for a total of 59.
o One additional death at Sunnybank in Oliver.
o One additional death at Heritage Square in Vernon.
Update on outbreaks:
· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 17 residents and seven staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
· Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 35 cases: 26 residents and nine staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
· Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
· Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
· Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 56 cases: 34 residents and 22 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
· Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
Other updates
There are 11 new cases associated with the Big White cluster for a total of 214 cases.
Outbreak declared at Royal Inland Hospital unit 6 South.
For all of BC
