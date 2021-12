Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 6,288 new cases of COVID-19

* Dec. 24-25: 2,552 new cases

* Dec. 25-26: 2,023 new cases

* Dec. 26-27: 1,713 new cases

The new cases include:

* 3,181 new cases in Fraser Health – 50 percent of the total

* 1,482 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* 713 new cases in Interior Health – 11% of the total

* 174 new cases in Northern Health

* 737 new cases in Island Health