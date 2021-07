Since December 2020, the Province of BC has administered 5,741,691 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, July 12, 2021, 78.8% (3,652,759) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44.6% (2,068,450) received their second dose.

In addition, 79.9% (3,455,472) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 47.7% (2,064,190) received their second dose.