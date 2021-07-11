Council to submit $3/4 million grant for Station St Plaza

The CCRF (Granting Agency) will provide support for projects involving adapting and reimagining/re-envisioning community spaces and maintaining accessibility standards so that they may safely be used by communities in accordance with social distancing and local public health guidelines to help

revitalize areas and support future planning efforts. Projects could include community transformation infrastructure to help rejuvenate communities, downtown cores, main streets, and shared spaces such as outdoor community spaces and tourism facilities.

Eligible projects will be prioritized in the following order of importance:

• revitalize main streets or downtown cores

• improve or reinvent outdoor spaces

• reduce environmental impacts, including greenhouse gas emissions

• increase accessibility to public spaces for everyone to enjoy inclusive of people with disabilities

Staff consider that the outdoor plaza is a perfect fit for this grant application and will coincide well with future planned upgrades on these blocks of Station Street – north of Fairview Rd.

Grant requests can be up to 75% of project costs to a maximum contribution of $750,000. An updated cost estimate for the plaza is $800,000 with a 25% contingency, for a total of $1,000,000. This means that the Town will be responsible for approximately $250,000 if the full grant amount is awarded.

Decisions on how to fund the application will be discussed once/if the grant application is approved. Staff note that the land reserve budget is at $925,000 and can be utilized for capital projects. There is also $270,000 in Capital that was slated for design development for the unsuccessful Housing Project.