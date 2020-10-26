Council news from Osoyoos

Delegations

· Glen Harris and Robert Rausch presented an update to Council on the Osoyoos Airport Development Society’s projects. The society received a grant of $90,000.00 from the BC Air Access (BCAA) program for a 300 foot runway extension along with an apron expansion and the installation of tie down anchors. As the total costs for the project are $131,050.00 (plus GST), the society will be making an application to the BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) in order to fully fund that project with the addition of work to complete the security fencing at the airstrip and asked for Council’s support of that application. If the application is unsuccessful the society plans to return to Council in order to ask that the Town contribute $20,500.00 to help complete the runway extension, apron expansion, and tie down anchors project, with hopes that the remaining funds would come from other stakeholders (Osoyoos Indian Band, RDOS, Mount Baldy, Area 27, and Cascadia Air). If the application is successful the society would seek to use the BC Air Access funding on additional projects subject to approval from the funder.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Water Matters

· Council allowed the property at 19427 95th Street in the RDOS to connect to Agricultural Irrigation System #8 for domestic purposes.

· Council supported TRUE Consulting’s application on behalf of the Town for grant funding to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the construction of a Water Treatment and Manganese Removal facility, as well as the associated water main upgrades, in 2021 through 2024. Council also supported the project and committed to its share ($3.1 million) of the Phase 1 costs.

· Council approved the installation of fire hydrants within 1000 feet (305 metres) of every home in System #9 at an estimated cost implication of $153,000.00 for the total project.

Bylaws

· Council referred Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020 back to staff in order to consider options and recommendations in regards to electronic participation in meetings.

Business

· Council authorized the issuance of Development Variance Permit No. 20-04. This permit allows for the placement of three temporary free standing signs on the townhome development at 8000 Vedette Drive.

· Council approved the Fire Department 2021-2025 budget as amended and presented at the October 19, 2020 Regular Open Council Meeting.

· Council accepted the application for Development Variance Permit No. 20-05 and authorized staff to proceed with the notification process of Council’s intention to consider the issuance of this permit at the November 2, 2020 Regular Council Meeting. If issued this permit would allow for the construction of an accessory building with a maximum height of 5.5 metres at the rear of the property at 9117 92nd Avenue.

· Council supported the Osoyoos Airport Development Society’s application to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) to improve the airstrip located at 10400 Highway 3.

· Council supported the Town’s application to the UBCM Active Transportation Planning program for a grant to help support work on the Town’s Official Community Plan review and update.