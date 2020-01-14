Council Highlights – Town of Oliver

Busy year for the local Oliver Fire Department with Chief Bob Graham attending the regular meeting of council Monday night to comment on the annual report issued Decemeber 31st. Graham told council 2019 one of busiest years ever with 205 calls – 89 in Town, 81 Rural and 35 on OIB Land.

Of the 205 calls – 15 structure fires, 18 Brush Fires, 9 vehicle fires, 29 Motor Vehicle Incidents and 57 alarms responded to. Graham said the Fire Department active in the summer at time when the Eagle Bluff Fire in progress to the north and east of Oliver.

There are 33 members and 7 officers – 28 of those certified for Interior Fires – a certificate authorizing a member to enter a building on fire – the highest recognition of training.

***

Outdoor Public Space Naming Policy – Council adopted the Outdoor Public Space Naming Policy. The policy establishes criteria for naming Town of Oliver’s outdoor public spaces such as parks, public squares or space used for community gatherings, beaches, and trails.

Proclamation Policy – Council adopted the Proclamation Policy. The policy establishes a framework for Council to consider a proclamation and fulfill the request. A proclamation provides a means for Council to recognize a particular day, week, or month, or to light up Town Hall, to acknowledge the effort and commitment of an individual, organization, or community group.

Water Quality Report for December 2019 – The water distribution system is in winter mode using ground water for domestic use only. Three bacteriological tests were conducted with all results for coliform and e.coli coming back negative. Oliver had a total of 16.8 mm of precipitation recorded in December in comparison to normal levels of 34.2 mm.

Airport Runway Extension Grant Application – Council endorsed the resolution from the Airport Advisory Committee to submit an application under the British Columbia Air Access Program (BCAAP) to extend the Oliver Airport runway. BCAAP will fund 75% of the project, which is estimated at $74,800 to extend the runway.

United Way Southern Interior BC 2020 Youth Initiative Grant opportunity – Council forwarded the grant opportunity to South Okanagan Secondary School and Oliver Parks & Recreation for their consideration. The deadline for applications is March 2, 2020.

Oliver Radio Control Model Flying Club – Council supported the Oliver Radio Control Model Flying Club (ORCMFC) request to use the Oliver Airport for flying model aircraft. The agreement provides the ORCMFC the ability to apply for liability insurance under the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada.

Proclamations:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day – Council proclaimed February 1, 2020 as “Royal Canadian Mountain Police Appreciation Day”.