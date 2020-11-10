Council highlights – Town of Oliver

Oliver Theatre Society 2021 Budget Presentation –

Mr. Gordon Hahn, Treasurer, and Ms. Leah Forman, Theatre Manager, presented the Oliver Theatre Society’s 2021 – 2022 Proposed Budget and Annual Report for the past year. The Theatre was building their momentum through growth in audience numbers and presenters requesting bookings, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 – 56 performances were cancelled primarily during the March to June peak season. The financial situation of the Theatre mains stable despite a decrease in revenue. The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program from the federal government assisted greatly in maintaining staff levels.

2020 Water Budget – Third Quarter Update –

Council received an update on the 2020-2024 Financial Plan for the Water Utility. The fifty percent reduction in first quarter water invoices and eliminating the four percent rate increase was reflected in the 2020 budgeted amounts.

The total impact from the rate decrease was $221,000 that was recovered through the water accumulated surplus. As of September 30th, water capital expenditures have allocated $638,000, or 31% of the 2020 budget. Some projects will be carried over into 2021.

Water Quality Summary Report for October 2020 –

Oliver had a total of 37.2 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of October. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 21.6mm. This year the Town received 9.6mm on October 12, 2020.

Desert Sun Counselling – Temporary Emergency Shelter –

Marieze Tarr, Desert Sun’s Executive Director outlined the need for a temporary emergency shelter in Oliver. The presentation outlined that in 2019, Oliver had 50 plus people struggling with homelessness. The ten-bed proposed shelter would operate from November 1 to March 31 if approved and funding from BC Housing is secured; this year the start date will be later. While clients are in shelter, staff will be working to set goals for the shelter stay, connecting with appropriate services, and trying to secure employment and long-term housing. Three meals will be provided per day along with laundry services. Desert Sun Counselling will provide 24/7 staffing with 2 staff members on site at all times. Prior to approval of a Temporary Use Permit, an advisory committee will be formed that will gather feedback from the community and ensure that a shelter is a “good neighbor” and address feedback and concerns from the community.

Temporary Use Permit – 511 Church Avenue – Cold Weather Shelter –

Council directed that a public information meeting be held for Temporary Use Permit 2020-18 for 511 Church Avenue. Results will be compiled and provided to Council at a future meeting.

Road Closure Bylaw 1399 (Station Street) –

Council gave first two readings to Road Closure Bylaw 1399 (Station Street) and directed staff to submit the bylaw to Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure for approval and proceed with public notification.

COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Governments –

Council received the information regarding the $1,591,000 COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant awarded to the Town of Oliver and directed staff refer to the 2021-2025 budget process. Eligible costs that local government can apply the grant fund towards include – addressing revenue shortfalls, facility re-opening and operating costs, emergency planning and response costs, bylaw enforcement and protective

services like fire protection and police, computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve connectivity and virtual communications), services for vulnerable persons (e.g., persons living with disabilities, and mental illness or addictions, persons experiencing homelessness or other vulnerabilities.

Update of BC Community Housing Fund January 2021 Intake –

Council received the update and directed staff to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kiwanis Housing Society for the submission to BC’s Community Housing Fund for the ownership and operation of the affordable housing units. The BC Community Housing Fund application is for a mixed use development on the town-owned lots on Main Street that will contain 13 units of affordable

housing, commercial space with a new Town Hall and Council Chambers.