Council highlights – Oliver

Government Finance Officers Association – Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, Fiscal Year 2019 – Mayor Johansen virtually ‘presented’ the Town of Oliver Finance Department with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for the 2019 Annual Financial Report. This award was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports. The attainment of this award represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Water Quality Summary Report for April 2021 – On approximately April 9th, the water distribution system switched from Winter Mode to Summer Mode in order to meet increased demands from the commencement of irrigation season. This means that the rural customers who are twinned are now receiving surface water for Irrigation. Oliver had a total of 19.6 mm recorded in precipitation for the Month of April. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver, from 1981 – 2010, is 26.5 mm for the month of April.

Building Permit Activity for April – 11 permits were issued during the month of April with project values totaling $4,162,595, with permit fees of $41,850.

Oliver Volunteer Fire Department – Attended to 27 calls throughout the service area in the fourth month of 2021.

Bylaws:

• Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.09 –

Council gave the first three readings to Water Regulation Amendment Bylaw 1351.09, and will bring it to the May 25, 2021Regular meeting for adoption. The amendments to this Bylaw will see changes to back flow prevention, reporting timelines, the Town administrating seasonal meters and the costs associated with this.

• Traffic Amendment Bylaw 650.02 –

Council gave the first three readings to Traffic Amendment Bylaw 650.02, and will bring it to the May 25, 2021 Regular meeting foradoption. The amendments to this Bylaw will prohibit recreational vehicles, utility trailers and similar vehicles from being parked in boulevard areas.

Delegation – Ms. Peters – Human Trafficking –

Council received a presentation on indicators, and prevention of Human Trafficking. Council has taken this information for review.

Proclamation Request – Pride Month 2021 –

Council proclaimed June 1 – 30, 2021 as Pride Month. Council directed staff to promote Pride month through Social Media, and on the Town website.

Oliver Crime Watch Vehicle –

Council directed staff to allocate $8,000 from reserves to financially support Oliver Crime Watch with the purchase of a new vehicle, and that when the retired truck is disposed of the funds will be directed back to reserves. Oliver Crime watch have been proactively seeking financial support to purchase a ‘newer’ vehicle with other potential funding sources having already been identified, and Council directed that Oliver Crime Watch can logo the new vehicle to meet their needs to achieve sponsorship. Council directed staff to notify the Area ‘C’ director of the $8,000 donation by the Town of Oliver to be given the opportunity to match.

Council Training & Education –

Council authorized Councillors to attend a training course offered by the LGMA. Council directed staff to make amendments to Travel and Expense Bylaw 1304 to reflect training opportunities for Council.

Fairview Bridge Rehabilitation –

Council accepted the lowest bid for the Fairview Bridge Rehabilitation from Seismic 2000 Construction Ltd at $358,516.50. Council directed staff to attempt to negotiate specific items for the project to reduce costs, but has authorized a budget increase for the project in the event this is not possible. Council has directed staff to bring the Capital Works budget to the next Council meeting for discussion of options and funding.