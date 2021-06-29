Council highlights

June 28, 2021

2020 Annual Report – Council endorsed the 2020 Annual Report which was made available for public inspection on June 9, 2021. 2020 was the 75th Anniversary of Incorporation, and alongside the Financial Statements, Permissive Tax Exemptions, Department Updates, Performance Measures and Objectives, in the 2020 Annual Report, many historic images have been incorporated.

Bylaws:

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.17 – 5753 Main Street – Council requested additional information from staff regarding potential revenue to the Town from utilities and taxes from the proposed Strata Lots. Council also directed staff to address concerns by making amendments to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.17. Council also requested information regarding the current average length of stay at Desert Gem RV Resort.

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 – 6234 Main Street – Council gave first and second reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 for 6234 Main Street. The amendment to this bylaw would see a site-specific zoning amendment to allow food and beverage processing at 6234 Main Street. A Public Hearing has been set for July 12, 2021.

• Building Bylaw 1404 – Council adopted Building Bylaw 1404. The bylaw will replace existing Building Regulation Bylaw 1140 from 2006, and introduce Step 1 of the BC Energy Step Code.

• Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw 1406 – Council adopted Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw 1406. The bylaw will replace existing Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw 1378 from 2018.

Oliver & District Heritage Society – Council has extended a congratulatory letter to Oliver & District Heritage Society for the prestigious award for Outstanding Work in Conservation they received from Heritage BC for the completion of their window restoration project.

Delegation – Trail of the Okanagans Society Presentation – Council received a presentation from the Trail of the Okanagans Society on their mission to advocate for the development and completion of the Trail between Bennett Bridge and the International Border. The Delegation asked that Council partners to advocate the creation of protected cycle paths off Highway north of Osoyoos, to encourage Cycle Tourism in our community, and advised of current Active Transportation Grants.

Airport Lease – Lorne Andras/Sunpoint Marine Ltd. – Council authorized the construction of a hangar on the Oliver Airport off of Cessna Street and the completion of a lease agreement for Mr. Lorne Andras. Council has directed staff to advertise the disposition of land as required under the Community Charter.

BC’s Four-Step Restart Plan – Council received an update on the current regulations for Council Meetings and also on the gradual shift in operations that will occur over the upcoming weeks and months as pandemic restrictions ease. Council will soon make the transition from virtual meetings to meeting in-person once again.

Pest Management – Council has taken the information from BCSPCA and has directed staff to continue to maintain current Pest Management practices outlined in the report and to review using indoor only traps in remote locations.

Liquor Cannabis Regulation and Policy Branch – Council has cancelled the UBCM meeting request regarding the Temporary Expanded Service Areas that it requested in the June 12, 2021 Committee of the Whole meeting, as it was announced that Temporary Expanded Service Area extensions have now been extended until June 1, 2022.

Boundary Adjustment – 6450 Spartan Street – Council has directed staff to proceed with the boundary redefinition to incorporate the town-owned land at 6450 Spartan Street into the Town Boundary.

Good Neighbour Bylaw 1357 – Council has directed staff to temporarily allow construction

work to begin an hour early for the duration of the heat wave in an effort to keep workers safe.

This means 6:00 am start times are permitted Monday to Saturday, and a 7:00 am start time is

permitted on Sunday, until Friday July 9, 2021.