Council briefs

Telecommunications Tower – 6450 Spartan Street –

Mr. Chad Marlett, representing Rogers Communication Ltd., outlined design options for the proposed 25 m telecommunications tower installation at 6450 Spartan Street. Council recommended design options that include a shroud tri-pole design, that is wrapped, and the flush mounted mono-pole design.

Rogers were further asked to present these two options to the public to determine preferred design and colour.

Request for Leave –

Council granted Councillor Veintimilla’s request for leave from her Council and Committee duties effective September 24, 2020 through to October 26, 2020. The Acting Mayor Schedule was also amended to accommodate this leave with Councillor Schwartzenberger and Mattes assuming the role for the month of October as required.

Goose Hunting Season 2020-2021 –

Council agreed to continue with the issuance of six hunting permits as part of the Goose Management Program for the 2020-2021 season. Since the inception of the goose hunting program and Okanagan egg addling program, there has been a reduction of urban, non-migratory, geese in and around Oliver, in particular Tucelnuit Lake and Oliver Airport where geese typically congregate.

Gallagher Low Head Siphon Project Agreement – Osoyoos Indian Band and Section 28(2)

Permit –

Council authorized the execution of the Gallagher Low Head Siphon Project Agreement with Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB), and Section 28(2) Permit with Her Majesty in Right of Canada. The permit is to enable the installation and maintenance of a new irrigation siphon through an alternative location on Band land. The agreement will return a portion of the existing canal right of way (2.7 acres) to the OIB.

Elections Procedures Bylaw 1376 – COVID-19 Protocols – In response to COVID-19,

Council was provided information respecting potential amendments to the Election Procedures Bylaw. To reduce transmission of COVID-19, considerations to amend current processes such as how voters are registered, offering mail-in balloting, and providing additional voting opportunities. Council directed staff to bring forward amendments to the Election Procedures Bylaw that includes provision for mail in ballots and additional voting opportunities.

2020 Council Policy Review –

Council continued with its 2020 Council Policy Review.

• The Service Delivery Review Policy, Section 3.0 was amended. Council will be responsible to determine which, if any, municipal service will have a review undertaken.

• Motorized Boats on Tucelnuit Lake Policy was rescinded. Transport Canada’s “Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations” prohibits power-driven vessels and authorizations should be requested through the Federal Government.

Bylaws Adopted:

• Animal Control Amendment Bylaw 1224.05 was adopted. The amended bylaw now includes provisions for permitting domestic ducks within the municipality, while also adding more provisions for the keeping of chickens.

• Heritage Procedure Bylaw 1395 was adopted. The bylaw has provisions for adding and removing a property from the Community Heritage Register, procedures for adopting a heritage designation bylaw for a specific property or structure, and procedures for the issuance of heritage alteration permits.

• Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw 1383.01 was adopted. Fee schedules that were amended relate to building permits, development services, and general fees.

• Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw 1398 was adopted. 2021 permissive tax exemptions are to total $96,930, and over the four-year term of the Permissive Tax Exemption bylaw the estimated total permissive tax exemptions is $435,211.

Oliver Food Bank – Lease Modification Agreement –

Council authorized renewing the Oliver Food Bank Lease for an additional twenty years with a term expiration of December 31, 2049. The Oliver Food Bank wish to add an addition to the existing building to meet their existing and future storage needs. A longer lease term enables the Food Bank to apply for grant opportunities.

Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) – Council directed staff to advise LCRB of their support for extension of existing Temporary Expanded Services Area authorizations until October 31, 2021.

Providing this support limits disruptions for licensees who are complying with the Provincial Health Officer orders.