Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING
Petitions And Delegations
- Jayme Friedt, Managing Director of the Osoyoos Desert Society, presented the Osoyoos Desert Centre’s 2020 year in review to Council.
- Kester Bonsu and Bruce McCaskill, Account Executives, made a presentation to Council regarding Granicus’ Host Compliance service. The purpose of the presentation was to offer cost-effective solutions to the Town’s short-term rental registration, compliance monitoring, fraud, audit, and enforcement challenges. At Council’s request Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development, will bring a report on short-term rental enforcement options to a future meeting.
Staff Reports
- The Committee of the Whole recommended that the Community Service Grant requests in the amounts outlined in Director Davis’ report be moved to the Regular Meeting of Council for approval.
- Council directed staff to set the 2021 Property Tax due date for July 2, 2021 with a 5% late payment penalty on July 3rd and a 5% late payment penalty on September 1st.
PARCEL TAX ROLL REVIEW
Business
- The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel met to consider the Parcel Tax Roll. No complaints were received from the public and the Water Parcel Tax, Sewer Parcel Tax, Sunnyville Water Parcel Tax, Museum Parcel Tax, Lacey Point Water Parcel Tax, Lacey Point Sewer Parcel Tax, South East Sector Water Parcel Tax, and South East Sector Sewer Parcel Tax Rolls were subsequently authenticated.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Public And Other Hearings
- A Public Hearing was held for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.133, 2021. If adopted this amendment would add Outdoor Recreation as a permitted use to all properties within the M-1 Zone, which would allow for the extension of the Archery Club’s lease with the Town. No correspondence was received and following the Public Hearing the amending bylaw was read for a third time.
- Council authorized the amendment to Development Variance Permit 20-04. This amendment allows for a change in location for one of the signs at the development located at 8000 Vedette Drive.
Bylaws
- The 5 Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 1371,2021 was adopted. The Community Charter requires municipalities to prepare a Financial Plan for a period of five years, which is adopted annually by bylaw.
- Museum Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1300.06, 2021 was read for the first three times. The original bylaw enables the purchase of the museum property located at 8702 Main Street, with this proposed amendment establishing the 2021 flat charge to all taxable properties as $15.24.
- Councillor Harvey recused himself from voting on the Lacey Point and Sunnyville amendments due to a conflict of interest.
- Lacey Point Sewer System Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1158.05, 2021 was read for the first three times. The original bylaw was established to recover costs, over a twenty year period, associated with sewer infrastructure improvements completed in 2000. With a proposed final amendment from $164.28 in 2020 to $105.46 in 2021, the debt would be paid in full this year.
- Lacey Point Water System Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1156.02, 2021 was read for the first three times. The original bylaw was established to recover costs, over a twenty year period, associated with water infrastructure improvements completed in 2000. With a proposed final amendment from $97.02 in 2020 to $62.28 in 2021, the debt would be paid in full this year.
- Sunnyville Water System Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1157.03, 2021 was read for the first three times. The original bylaw was established to recover costs, over a twenty year period, associated with water infrastructure improvements completed in 2000. With a proposed final amendment from $52.36 in 2020 to $33.61 in 2021, the debt would be paid in full this year.
Reports Of Committees And COTW
- Council approved the recommended applications for the 2021 Community Service Grants Program. Councillor Harvey recused himself from voting on the Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club requests and Councillor King recused himself from voting on the Rotary Club of Osoyoos request due to conflicts of interest.
