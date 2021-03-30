Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING

Petitions And Delegations

Jayme Friedt, Managing Director of the Osoyoos Desert Society, presented the Osoyoos Desert Centre’s 2020 year in review to Council.

Osoyoos Desert Centre’s 2020 year in review Kester Bonsu and Bruce McCaskill, Account Executives, made a presentation to Council regarding Granicus’ Host Compliance service. The purpose of the presentation was to offer cost-effective solutions to the Town’s short-term rental registration, compliance monitoring, fraud, audit, and enforcement challenges. At Council’s request Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development, will bring a report on short-term rental enforcement options to a future meeting.

Staff Reports

The Committee of the Whole recommended that the Community Service Grant requests in the amounts outlined in Director Davis’ report be moved to the Regular Meeting of Council for approval.

Director Davis’ report Council directed staff to set the 2021 Property Tax due date for July 2, 2021 with a 5% late payment penalty on July 3rd and a 5% late payment penalty on September 1st.

PARCEL TAX ROLL REVIEW

Business

The Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel met to consider the Parcel Tax Roll. No complaints were received from the public and the Water Parcel Tax, Sewer Parcel Tax, Sunnyville Water Parcel Tax, Museum Parcel Tax, Lacey Point Water Parcel Tax, Lacey Point Sewer Parcel Tax, South East Sector Water Parcel Tax, and South East Sector Sewer Parcel Tax Rolls were subsequently authenticated.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Public And Other Hearings

A Public Hearing was held for Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.133, 2021 . If adopted this amendment would add Outdoor Recreation as a permitted use to all properties within the M-1 Zone, which would allow for the extension of the Archery Club’s lease with the Town. No correspondence was received and following the Public Hearing the amending bylaw was read for a third time.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.133, 2021 Council authorized the amendment to Development Variance Permit 20-04. This amendment allows for a change in location for one of the signs at the development located at 8000 Vedette Drive.

Bylaws

Reports Of Committees And COTW