Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING
Staff Reports
- Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill reported to Council on the Fire Department’s first quarter.
- Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services, reported to Council on Operational Services’ first quarter.
- Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development Services, reported to Council on Planning and Development Services’ first quarter.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Water Matters
- Council approved borrowing $1,538,859.00 for the Rural Water Twinning Expansion Project from the Municipal Finance Authority of British Columbia, as part of the 2021 Fall Borrowing Session, and requested that the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen consent to the Town borrowing over a twenty year term and include the borrowing in their Security Issuing Bylaw.
Staff Reports
- Council awarded the contract for delivery of a Rapid Response Vehicle to Intercontinental Truck Body (BC) Inc for up to the amount of $256,765.23 plus $11,998.38 GST and authorized staff and signatories to enter into a contract for the products specified in the Proposal Documents. Council also authorized the borrowing of up to $128,400.00 under Section 175 of the Community Charter from the Municipal Finance Authority for the purpose of this purchase and that the loan be repaid within five years with no rights of renewal.
- Council authorized the notice of intention to lease a portion of the property commonly referred to as Desert Sunrise Marina to Sunwest Investments Corporation for a three year term commencing on May 15, 2021 at a rate of $8,000.00 per year with an option to renew for an additional two years.
- Council directed staff to move forward with Option #1 of the Legion Beach and Road Improvement Project – Full Project Build Out, in the amount of $3.557 million and directed staff to prepare the necessary amendments to the Town’s Five-Year Financial Plan for Council’s consideration.
- Council directed staff to bring back a report outlining the next steps for the Boundary Expansions of 87th Avenue and Lakeshore Drive via alternate approval process. Staff will follow up on the petition received from residents on the East Side and send a letter to the Minister of Municipal Affairs requesting a restructure study grant that would look into the implications of incorporating properties on the east side of Lake Osoyoos into Town boundaries.
- Council approved the application for Development Variance Permit No. 21-01 and authorized staff to proceed with the notification process to advise of Council’s intention to consider issuance of this permit at the April 27, 2021 Regular Council meeting. If approved this permit would allow for an exterior patio and roof structure to be built in the rear yard of the property located at 39 Harbour Key Drive with a setback of four metres.
- Council approved Wine Country Racing Association’s license to use the Osoyoos Airport for 2021 and authorized the Town’s signatories to sign the agreement.
Bylaws
- Museum Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1300.06, 2021 was adopted. The original bylaw enables the purchase of the museum property located at 8702 Main Street, with this amendment establishing the 2021 flat charge to all taxable properties as $15.24.
- Lacey Point Sewer System Parcel Tax Amendment Bylaw No. 1158.05, 2021 was approved. The original bylaw was established to recover costs, over a twenty year period, associated with sewer infrastructure improvements completed in 2000. With this final amendment from $164.28 in 2020 to $105.46 in 2021, the debt will be paid in full this year.
Leave a Reply