Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING

Business

Council discussed the draft Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020, as presented by Brianne Hillson, Deputy Corporate Officer. Council directed staff to remove section 8 and replace it with wording which does not restrict the number of Council members participating electronically in council/committee meetings, with the exception that the presiding member be required to attend in person (Option #3). Council also directed that the amended bylaw be brought to the Regular Meeting on November 2 for consideration of first three readings.

SPECIAL OPEN MEETING

2020 – 2023 Business Plan Update

Council discussed the 2020 – 2023 Business Plan Update. Council directed staff to bring the Business Plan to an open Committee of the Whole meeting, where each Department Director will give a ten minute overview of their Operational Strategies and other relevant items identified in the Business Plan, as open discussion and review of the Plan promotes accountability and transparency around Council direction and strategic priorities.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Correspondence

Allan Chabot, Chief Administrative Officer, presented a verbal report to Council on the BC Tourism Dependent Community Grants program. The Town of Osoyoos is one of thirty-three communities in the province that can apply for funding up to $1 million and the Town has identified a project which could make use of this funding opportunity. The project would include improvements at Legion Beach, including increased parking, a promenade, landscaping, improved beach accessibility, road safety improvements for the intersection of 62nd Avenue and 89th Street, and a public washroom/change room facility. Total project costs are expected to exceed the maximum grant amount and there are funds budgeted in future years for the washroom and the road improvements are noted in the 5 year Capital Plan to assist with the shortfall.

Bylaws

Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020 was read for a first, second, and third time, as amended at Committee of the Whole. If approved this bylaw would update the rules of procedure for Council meetings, including how resolutions are passed and bylaws are adopted.

Business