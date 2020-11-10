Council briefs – Town of Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING
Business
- Council discussed the draft Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020, as presented by Brianne Hillson, Deputy Corporate Officer. Council directed staff to remove section 8 and replace it with wording which does not restrict the number of Council members participating electronically in council/committee meetings, with the exception that the presiding member be required to attend in person (Option #3). Council also directed that the amended bylaw be brought to the Regular Meeting on November 2 for consideration of first three readings.
SPECIAL OPEN MEETING
2020 – 2023 Business Plan Update
- Council discussed the 2020 – 2023 Business Plan Update. Council directed staff to bring the Business Plan to an open Committee of the Whole meeting, where each Department Director will give a ten minute overview of their Operational Strategies and other relevant items identified in the Business Plan, as open discussion and review of the Plan promotes accountability and transparency around Council direction and strategic priorities.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Correspondence
- Allan Chabot, Chief Administrative Officer, presented a verbal report to Council on the BC Tourism Dependent Community Grants program. The Town of Osoyoos is one of thirty-three communities in the province that can apply for funding up to $1 million and the Town has identified a project which could make use of this funding opportunity. The project would include improvements at Legion Beach, including increased parking, a promenade, landscaping, improved beach accessibility, road safety improvements for the intersection of 62nd Avenue and 89th Street, and a public washroom/change room facility. Total project costs are expected to exceed the maximum grant amount and there are funds budgeted in future years for the washroom and the road improvements are noted in the 5 year Capital Plan to assist with the shortfall.
Bylaws
- Council Procedure Bylaw No. 1367, 2020 was read for a first, second, and third time, as amended at Committee of the Whole. If approved this bylaw would update the rules of procedure for Council meetings, including how resolutions are passed and bylaws are adopted.
Business
- Council authorized the issuance of Development Variance Permit No. 20-05. This permit allows for the construction of an accessory building with a maximum height of 5.5 metres at the rear of the property at 9117 92nd Avenue.
- Council accepted the application for Development Variance Permit No. 20-03 and authorized staff to proceed with the notification process of Council’s intention to consider the issuance of this permit at the November 16, 2020 Regular Council Meeting. If issued this permit would allow for a reduction in the front lot line setback from 6 metres to 4.5 metres of the property at 5812 89th Street.
- Council authorized and approved the Town’s signatories to sign the lease between the Town and Mrs. D’s Playschool to utilize a portion of the Sonora Community Centre for a three year lease commencing December 1, 2020 and ending November 30, 2023. The lease will be at the rate of $550/month for 2020 with a progressive CPI increase for the following two years.
- Council authorized the notice of intention to lease the Sun Bowl Arena for the purpose of operating a Junior B Hockey team for a one year term at a rate of $500 per game to Randy Bedard, owner of the Osoyoos Coyotes.
- Council authorized the Mayor and Corporate Officer to execute the partnering agreement with Tesla Motors Canada whereby Tesla agrees to provide, operate, maintain, replace, and pay all utility costs for eleven electric vehicle charging stations in the public parking lot located at 8513 74th Avenue.
