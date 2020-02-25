Council briefs – Town of Oliver

Curling Team Antunes Grant Request –

Council supported Team Antunes with $700.00 to aid in traveling costs to attend the U18 Curling Provincials in Parksville in mid-March. Tyler Antunes from Oliver forms part of this curling team, other members are from Kelowna and Summerland. The team had requested only an amount up to $500 with a total budget of of about $2500 for jackets, accommodation and travel.

Gallagher Lake Siphon Re-Routing Project (Low-Head Siphon) –

Council was provided a detailed update on the Gallagher Lake Siphon Re-Routing (Low-Head Siphon) Project. The report outlined works completed to date and those underway highlighting on the environmental assessments and permits, the three-phases of archaeology assessments and permits, land tenures, engineering design, and lastly the projected project award and construction.

TRUE Consulting indicated that the Negotiated Request for Proposals is scheduled for May – June 2020, RFP Review and Award June – July 2020, with the project construction set for November 2020 – April 2022. TRUE Consulting will have a full-time staff member on site overseeing the project during the construction period.

Transit Future Action Plan –

Council heard that BC Transit is facilitating the implementation of the 2020 Transit Action Future Plan in collaboration with municipalities in the South Okanagan Similkameen and the RDOS. The first phase is consultation with current and potential users of the transit system and an open house will be held April 1st at the Oliver Community Centre, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

As part of Phase 2 of the consultation process an online survey will be made available. Currently, Route 40 serves the south Okanagan with two stops in Oliver at Kootenay St./Co-op Avenue… and South Okanagan General Hospital.

Water Quality Summary Report for January 2020 –

Council heard that the water system is in winter mode. Oliver had a total of 59.8 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of January, according to Environment Canada the normal precipitation (1981-2010) is 28.7 mm.

The graph below shows the total snow received January 16th.

Development Permit (with variances) – 5931 Airport Street –

Council approved the Development Permit with variances) for 5931 Airport Street to decrease the required amount of amenity and open space from 40.02 m2 per dwelling unit to 14.5 m2 per dwelling unit and to decrease the required number of parking spaces from 72 to 51. Council considered the close proximity to amenities and increased on-street parking spaces in the area for the approval of this Development Permit (with variances).

Zoning Amendment – 6422 Main Street –

A Public Hearing for this bylaw amendment was held earlier in the evening, with 15 members of the public in the gallery. Council gave Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.12 third reading. The applicant is seeking a site specific zoning amendment to allow an eating and drinking establishment with a drive-thru food service. The proposed project consists of a two-storey mixed-use building with a 60-seat Dairy Queen on the bottom storey and four (two-bedroom) units on the second storey. The bylaw will be directed to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for approval. Adoption will be scheduled for a later meeting.

Town Solar Project –

Council received information regarding potential solar projects for the Town to help reduce its carbon footprint and for future implementation of green initiatives utilizing gas tax funds. In the 2020 Capital Budget, $44,000 has been allocated including $14,000 of CARIP funds to install solar panel on the roof of the Fire Hall. Council heard that the Main Public Works building and shop is an additional building that could be considered for solar panels, with a cost of approximately $100,000. This would not make the public works

buildings net zero but would offset power consumption/costs and would translate into a 16 year pay back time from investment, and reducing GHG by 0.14 tC02/year.

Source: rain graphic and other detail Town of Oliver, photo of Tyler by Dale Dodge