Council briefs – Town of Oliver

John Kurvink, RDOS Manager of Finance provided Council with an overview of the 2020 Tax Requisition and factors affecting the requisition. Overall the Town will contribute $1,561,388 in taxes including a parcel tax (Sterile Insect Release) of $4,543. The requisition has increased $81,313 over 2019.

Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) – Don Nettleton, Chief Executive Officer provided Council with a Fall 2019 update of ORL services.

Town of Oliver – 5 Year Financial Plan – Council gave first 3 readings to Bylaw 1393. Council held budget deliberation meetings in January, where the detailed operating and capital budgets were discussed and numerous adjustments were made. The consolidated financial plan for 2020 requires expending $11.54M.

2020-2021 Community Food Action Initiative (CFAI) Single-Year Funding to support the Food Secure Oliver Plan – Council directed staff to submit a grant application to the Interior Health Authority’s CFAI for $6,000 to support the Oliver Food Secure Plan. The goal of the CFAI is to support community-led activities that increase food security and to build on community strengths and help communities take part in more opportunities and partnerships around food security.

UBC Faculty of Medicine 2020 Southern Healthcare Traveling Roadshow – Council directed staff to coordinate a meeting with the UBC Southern Healthcare Traveling Roadshow while they are visiting students at South Okanagan Secondary School.

Source: Reports and graphics of RDOS, ORL and the Town of Oliver