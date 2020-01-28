Council briefs – Town of Oliver

Council adopted the Gallagher Lake Siphon Loan Authorization Bylaw 1391. The Inspector of Municipalities granted approval on the 15th day of January. The borrowing bylaw authorizes borrowing of up to $6,480,000 to repair Gallagher Lake Siphon. The adoption of the bylaw enables the Town to access the $5 million from the Province of British Columbia.

EcoPlan Consulting presented a Housing Needs Report to Council. The document has been prepared to help local governments and the Provincial government to better understand and respond to housing needs. The information will also be useful for businesses, developers, service providers and the public. A copy of the Housing Needs Report will be added to the website under Guiding Documents.

Council received the Building Permit Year End Summary for 2019. Total permits issued in 2019 decreased by nine from 73 to 64, with total value of all construction at $8,059,364.96. In 2018, the total value of all construction was $17,085,100, a decrease of just over $9 million. The decrease in value is attributed to the construction value of the new hotel that was included in the 2018 statistics.

Council approved a Development Variance Permit for 955 Pelican Place to allow construction of a single family dwelling with an attached garage and secondary suite. Two variances to Zoning Bylaw 1380 were granted to decrease the minimum front parcel line setback for a garage from 6.0 m to 3.5 m, and decrease the minimum rear parcel line setback where the lot width exceeds the lot depth from 4.5 m to 1.5 m.

Proclamations: Council proclaimed February 17 – 23, 2020 as “Heritage Week”.