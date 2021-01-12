Council Briefs – Oliver

2018-2022 Strategic Plan 4th Quarter Update –

Council received the Fourth-Quarter update on items identified for action in the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan. Progress on the Strategic Plan’s priorities – Community Enhancement (Downtown Revitalization), Social & Environmental (Affordable Housing), Safety & Security (Safe Communities), and Good Governance

(Relationship Building and Regional Aquatic Facility) were advanced during the fourth quarter.

COVID-19 Safe Restart Grants for Local Governments –

Council allocated $626,000 from the Provincial funding received to support local governments due to COVID-19. This amount identifies direct costs and loss of revenue that was incurred in 2020. The $965,000 balance was carried forward into 2021 for further consideration during budget deliberations.

Council Procedure Amendment Bylaw 1364.01 –

Council gave first two readings to Council Procedure Amendment Bylaw and directed staff to proceed with public notification. The amendments introduces “Consent Agendas” under the Order of Proceedings, and with the addition of a provision under Electronic Meetings to enable committee members to attend a

meeting by electronic means.

Water Quality Summary Report for December 2020 –

The water distribution system remains in Winter Mode, using ground water for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of 36.1 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of December. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 34.2 mm. This year the Town received 12.2

mm on December 22, 2020.

Transfer of Lease – Water Lannon to Lannon Aviation Inc. –

Council authorized amending the lease agreement for Hangar #17 from Water Lannon to Lannon Aviation Inc.

Okanagan Basin Water Board –

Council agreed to send a letter of support to the Province, at the request of Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB). Specifically asking the Province to undertake and/or fund the necessary studies identified in a gap analysis, and move with a review of the Okanagan Lake Regulation System and its operating plan – with a goal to completing the review

within the next five years.

Oliver Parks & Recreation Society Letter of Support –

Council agreed to the request from Oliver Parks & Recreation Society that the Town of Oliver submit an application to the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) to assist with the costs of the retrofit and replacement of public park washroom buildings in Oliver.