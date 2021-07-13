Council sits – first time this year in Chambers

Council Chambers – Council met in-person in Council Chambers for the first time this year.

Building Permit Activity Report for May – Council received the report noting 2 new singlefamily dwellings, 2 single-family improvements and 3 commercial improvements for a total project value of $1,342,010.

Fire Department – Oliver Fire Department responded to 28 calls (14 rural, 6 in-town, and 8 Osoyoos Indian Band).

Bylaws:

• Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 – 6234 Main Street – Following a Virtual Public Hearing, Council gave third reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw 1380.18 for 6234 Main Street. The amendment to this bylaw would see a site-specific zoning amendment to allow food and beverage processing at 6234 Main Street. The bylaw will be forwarded to the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure for approval prior to adoption by Council.

Water Quality Summary Report for June 2021 – The water distribution system is in the summer mode of operation using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. All other ground water pumps are used for domestic use only. Oliver had a total of 33.3 mm recorded precipitation in the month of June. According to Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver, from 1981-2010, is 41.5 mm for the month of June.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund Application – Council authorized the submission of a Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) Application to the Government of Canada for the construction of an outdoor plaza on Station Street.

Grow Oliver Update – Council received a report regarding the successful award of a $15,000 grant from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior to develop and action plan for downtown beautification and wayfinding. EcoPlan has been retained to conduct this work within the grant application budget. The Grow Oliver Coordinator has identified several items that can be implemented this summer with a focus on public art.

Oliver Legion – Licence to Encroach – Council authorized staff to enter into a licence to encroach agreement with the Oliver Legion for the construction of a wheelchair ramp as well as paving a portion of Town property on the east side of their building.

Development Permit No. 2021-20 – 252 Maple Avenue – Council approved Development Permit No. 2021-20 for 252 Maple Avenue. Council directed staff to issue the permit. This development would see the construction of a bulk propane storage facility on the property at 252 Maple Avenue.