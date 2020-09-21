Could it be that the injured pelican who was stuck on Tuc-el-nuit Lake late last fall has returned?

On Sunday, September 20th a lone pelican flew in over our heads and landed right in front of the place he’d spent those harrowing weeks here until we were able to contact the Wildlife Rescue Centre of BC in Burnaby.

They came to Mr. P.’s aid as quickly as possible. He spent the winter there and after a a couple of operations and a very lengthy rehabilitation, he was taken to his summer home in Chilanko Forks, BC near Williams Lake where he has stayed with his family until now……….it may not be Mr. P. but we’re sure enjoying the thought that he may have wanted us to know he had fully recovered and is on his way to his winter home in California.

Carolyn Madge